11-year-old boy killed after shots fired into Channelview home, sheriff says

Preliminary information indicates an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed on N. Brentwood Street Sunday after someone shot into the home he was in, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The shooter has not been identified.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday.

Preliminary information indicates someone shot into the home the child was in, Harris County Sherrif Ed Gonzalez said, adding that it appeared an assault rifle was used.

The shooting was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 15100 block of North Brentwood Street in east Harris County. Other children were inside the home at the time, but were not injured, he said.

The 11-year-old, who was sleeping when he was shot, was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

VIDEO: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez gives update on shooting on Brentwood St.

Those who shot into the home are "cowards" for shooting "into a home not knowing who was in there. They shot an innocent child that was there and this is uncalled for. This is sad, this is tragic, this is senseless and we're going to go after you," Gonzalez said.

The family had only lived in the home a few months and that there were previous reports of criminal activity at the home, the sheriff said.

The shooter, or shooters, have not yet been identified. This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at 15100 blk of N. Brentwood Dr. (Channelview).... Posted by Ed Gonzalez on Sunday, June 9, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.