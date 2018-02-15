11 suspected in tire, wheel theft ring that operated in 7 counties, officials say

HUMBLE, Texas - Eleven people are believed to be connected to a multi-county crime ring that was concentrated on stealing tires and wheels, authorities said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said his investigators partnered with investigators from 11 other agencies to break up the ring that operated in Harris, Grimes, Waller, Washington, Fort Bend, Montgomery and Brazos counties.

Search warrants were executed Thursday at three locations in Harris County, and thousands of stolen tires and wheels were found at a tire shop on West 34th Street in Houston, Herman said.

PHOTOS: 11 people arrested, wanted in tire theft ring

Herman said it appears that the vast majority of tires and wheels that were stolen in the seven counties since 2016 went to the shop in Houston.

"I can assure you that the tire and wheel thefts, after this, should come to a screeching halt," Herman said. "These folks were responsible for a large part of our thefts."

A few of the 11 people connected to the ring have been arrested, and warrants have been issued for the others, Herman said.

Most will face charges of theft and organized crime, Herman said.

Editor's note: Investigators originally said that 13 people were involved in the ring. They later lowered that number. The above story has been edited to reflect the new number.

