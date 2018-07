HOUSTON - At least one robbery suspect is dead and another arrested Friday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the 8700 block of Point Park Drive in northwest Harris County.

We're told one of the robbery suspects was killed when deputies fired back. One other suspect was arrested.

Deputies are still searching for two other suspects.

No deputies were injured.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.