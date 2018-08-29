1 killed in crash on I-10 East Freeway

HOUSTON - One person was killed Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 10 East Freeway on the east side of Houston.
The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway between McCarty Street and Mercury Drive.
Houston police said that one person injured in the crash died at a hospital.
Video from Sky 2 showed a black Jeep had slammed into the back of a tan-colored car. The back of the car was destroyed.
Police asked drivers to avoid the area. Sky 2 video showed that the eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed near the Interstate 610 interchange.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.