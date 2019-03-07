1 killed during liquor store robbery, shootout in SE Houston, police say

The scene of a fatal shooting on MLK Boulevard on March 6, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man was killed Wednesday after being shot during a robbery, according to Houston police.

Police said two or three armed men robbed Mike's Liquor in the 8700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

An employee inside the store exchanged gunfire with the men, striking at least one of them, police said.

One of the men was found dead in the middle of a nearby street, police said.

Police said they are searching for the other person or people involved.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.