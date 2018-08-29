1 killed by authorities after suspect attempts to run over trooper in east Houston, officials say

HOUSTON - One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in east Houston, according to Harris County officials.

Harris County deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers fired at theft suspects at Gellhorn Drive and the East Freeway around 6 p.m., according to officials.

The theft suspects attempted to run over one of the DPS troopers, officials said.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

It is not clear how many suspects were in the vehicle when the authorities opened fire.

