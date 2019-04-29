1 killed, another injured after altercation at club leads to drive-by shooting, police say

Police are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a targeted drive-by shooting in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Beechnut Street and the Southwest Freeway.

The shooter(s) and the victims were patrons at ICLUB HOUSTON near the intersection of South Gessner Road and the Southwest Freeway, where they got into an altercation, police said.

Officers said the victims drove off in a white Dodge Charger and were followed by the shooter(s), who opened fire on the vehicle as they traveled northbound on the feeder road.

According to authorities, the driver was shot in the head and killed and his female passenger was shot in the leg. She was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers will be reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to learn more about what led up to the shooting and identify the shooter(s).

Police said they do not know the relationship between the shooter(s) and the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

