SEALY, Texas - At least one person was injured Thursday when an 18-wheeler overturned in Sealy.

Officials said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m.

Sky2 showed the overturned big rig near the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 36.

One person was taken to an area hospital via helicopter in unknown condition, officials said.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.