HOUSTON - A child was shot Tuesday night at a Sunnyside apartment complex, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the child was shot at an apartment complex near 4141 Barberry Drive around 10 p.m.

The child was breathing and conscious on the way to an area hospital, police said.

One person was detained near the scene of the shooting, according to police.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

