1 dead, another injured in drive-by shooting

HOUSTON - A drive-by shooting in northeast Houston left one person dead and another injured.

Police said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Collingsworth Street near Broyles Street.

Two people were traveling near the intersection when another car pulled up and someone inside opened fire on the passenger side, authorities said.

According to police, the driver rushed to a gas station on Collingsworth and the Eastex Freeway Service Road and ran inside to ask the clerk to call 911, saying he and his passenger had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the passenger dead inside the vehicle. The driver was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said they will need to speak with the driver in order to learn more information since they have no motive or details on the other vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

