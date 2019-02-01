1 dead after small plane crashes near West Houston Airport, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - At least one person was killed when a small plane crashed Thursday in west Harris County, officials said.

Officials said the plane crashed in a field near a subdivision off Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

Officials said the initial call came in about 4:15 p.m.

"We don't think anybody survived. There was significant damage to the airplane when it went down," Capt. David Padovan, public information officer with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department, said. "Now, we're turning over the scene to DPS (Department of Public Safety) and the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) for their investigation."

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the plane crashed into a wooded area near an open field near the intersection of Westerpine Lane and Blossom Berry Court. Gonzalez said the plane almost crashed into homes in the area.

Happening Now: 1/@HCSOTexas responding to an airplane crash in West Harris County, Westerpine Ln @ Blossom Berry Ct. Info is preliminary: Small 4-seat aircraft, crashed into partially wooded area near open field, just missing homes. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/SbaJIX3MAi — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 31, 2019

Gonzalez said the plane may have struck power lines in the area on the way down, causing power to go out in an adjacent neighborhood. He said CenterPoint was on the scene working to restore power to the neighborhood.

"We're right at the end of the subdivision. The plane crashed about 150 to 200 yards into the field right behind the subdivision, so it could have been much worse," Padovan said.

He said the plane was a small, four-seat aircraft. It is not known how many people were on board at the time of the crash.

Plane crash update: unknown number of occupants, unknown if anyone survived the crash. @HCSOTexas is setting a perimeter. @TxDPSSoutheast is on the scene and @FAANews is enroute. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 31, 2019

It is not clear if the plane was coming to or leaving from a Houston airport. The crash happened near West Houston Airport, officials said.

