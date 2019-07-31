1 dead after argument leads to shooting in northwest Houston

An argument between a group of men turned into a deadly shooting in northwest Houston.

HOUSTON - An argument between a group of men turned into a deadly shooting in northwest Houston.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot on Mangum Road near Acorn Street.

Police said a group was in the parking lot when an altercation broke out and at least two men in the group fired several shots before fleeing the scene in a red vehicle. One man was hit, and he died at the scene, officials said.

There were several people in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, and police said it was a dangerous situation.

Authorities are interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance video in order to learn more details about what may have led to the shooting.

Officers said some of the people in the parking lot may be related to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.