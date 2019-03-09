1 dead, 1 injured in north Houston shooting, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a person, or people, who took aim at two men in the parking lot of a north Houston bar.

One of the men died at the scene, the other was taken to an area hospital.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Collingsworth and Hardy streets.

One victim was shot inside of a truck and died from the injuries. The other victim was found lying on the ground near the truck with a gunshot wound to the head.

"We have no witnesses at this time. At least no eyeball witnesses. We talked to people who heard the shooting, but as far as we can tell, we have no motive or any reason why the shooting happened other than we have two people shot," said Det. S. Jimenez with Houston police.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, please call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Houston police is investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a bar along Collingsworth St. in North Houston. One man was shot & killed inside a truck. Another person was shot in the head and is in critical condition, according to police. No suspect in custody. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/Ex77mDJL4l — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) March 9, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.