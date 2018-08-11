1 dead, 1 arrested after cars race on I-10 East, police say

HOUSTON - A man was killed and another was arrested Saturday morning.

Houston police said two people were racing eastbound on I-10 near the Westmont exit when one driver's car clipped the back of the other vehicle.

The impact caused the victim's vehicle to spin out of control, travel airborne and land in a grassy area off the freeway, police said.

The suspect was not injured but was intoxicated, police said. Charges are pending in the case.

While investigators were at the scene of the deadly crash, two other vehicles attempted to drive through the scene, investigators said. Those drivers were also intoxicated and subsequently arrested, police said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.