1 arrested in Texas City woman's death, police search for other suspects

TEXAS CITY, Texas - An arrest was made after a woman was found dead on Aug. 9 in Texas City, according to police.

On Aug. 8, around 3:30 p.m., police said they found a woman's body at a residence in the 2900 block of Vance Avenue.

Family members and friends identified the woman as Lucy Bertrand, 33. She was the mother of three children.

Amy Medina, 37, is being held in the Galveston County Jail on a murder charge. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was already in custody.

Family members said Bertrand knew Medina and they saw her at the home a day before Bertrand was murdered. Police are still looking for 19-year-old Cory Mcray and Cindy Esquivel in connection with Bertrand’s death.

Bertrand’s father is still trying to come to grips with his daughter’s death.

“It's hard to believe, but she is gone and it’s going to take a long time for me to get over her,” Bertrand’s father said.

Medina is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Bertrand's cause of death has not been released.

