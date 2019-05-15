'We're tired of it': Residents in Brazoria County still dealing with flooding after heavy storms

Residents in Brazoria County are still dealing with massive flooding after the area was drenched during last week’s storms.

Many people in the area are displaced due to the high water, including Russell Anderson.

Anderson, his wife and their five children live on Western Way and Creekside Drive in the Holiday Lakes subdivision.

The family’s home is surrounded by bodies of water, Anderson said.

There is a lake behind his house, the Brazos River is three miles away and Oyster Creek is also nearby, so when heavy rains started to soak the neighborhood, Anderson and his family evacuated.

Anderson said they have been living in a hotel since then, but he has been going by his property daily to check on water levels and his home.

“It’s stressful,” Anderson said. “We’ve been through – since I moved out here – two (floods) back-to-back. This is the third one, (so) you can pretty much say back-to-back-to-back. We skipped 2018 and 2019 it hit us again. We’re tired of it, obviously.”

Anderson shared pictures of his home, which he said has been elevated after flooding year after year.

The water did not make it inside his home this time, but there is still plenty of water surrounding the property.

Officials in Brazoria County have issued a statement saying Brazos Bend State Park will remain closed until at least June 5.

