'They know what they did': Father, food truck owner targeted in deadly robbery, police say

A father and owner of a food truck was robbed, shot and killed at a Corner Store in southwest Houston, police said.

HOUSTON - A father and owner of a food truck was robbed, shot and killed at a Corner Store in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting happened around midnight Thursday at the store on South Post Oak and Willomine Way.

Police said the 49-year-old man was leaving the Corner Store when he was ambushed by four men who robbed the man before firing multiple shots.

One bullet hit the man in the chest, killing him, authorities said.

Family members told authorities the man was "a good, honest, hardworking individual in the community here” and was known to carry money because he ran a taco truck.

Authorities believe that painted a target on the man’s back and the men had been watching his routine ahead of the deadly robbery.

"They know what they did. Their families are gonna know what they did," detectives said. "They're gonna talk about this, and if these individuals talk to you about it, tell you what they did, come forward because they took a good, honest, innocent man's life tonight."

Investigators are still working to learn more details about the shooting in hopes of finding clues that could lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.