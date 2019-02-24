'These engines were in distress': Witnesses' reactions to deadly cargo jet crash

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Residents recall hearing explosion sounds before a cargo plane nose-dived into Trinity Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Danny Alms lives about half a mile from the scene of the crash.

As he opened his window earlier today, he heard what he says was the moment the plane started to go down.

"You could tell that it was a jet engine, but these engines were in distress, they were just, like, screaming. A sound that I've never heard, and you could tell they were close, and then it kind of eventually faded a little bit. Instinctively, I thought, 'Well, this is an airplane. I mean, it's in trouble, you can tell," Alms said.

He said the crash shook his house but because of weather that was coming through at the time, his neighbors assumed the explosion was thunder.

