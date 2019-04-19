Skeletal remains found wrapped, hidden under mattress in apartment, police say

A maintenance worker led police to a gruesome discovery at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

The apartments are not a rental unit and the new owner of the apartment was doing some cleaning when that person found a body inside the unit on Club Creek Drive and Country Creek Street.

Police initially said a maintenance worker had found the body, but later said the new owner called 911 and around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, authorities found the wrapped body hidden between a mattress and box spring.

The Houston Police Department said it is also investigating a missing person’s case from March 1, where they suspect foul play. That missing person’s address is at the same apartment.

“We cannot confirm if this is the missing person or if it’s something different,” said HPD detective Kenneth Daignault. “(It) could be but, ultimately we cannot (confirm) that until a positive ID is done by the medical examiner’s office.”

Police believe the body had been here for weeks and are calling the discovery "skeletal remains."

The remains were wrapped in some type of material, but authorities did not elaborate on what kind of material it was.

Authorities do not know the gender of the dead person, because they are leaving the body wrapped for the medical examiner’s investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

