'Shouldn't be a death sentence': DA's Office on deadly motorcycle road rage incident

Sean Teare (L) and Julivan Tran (R) and the scene of a fatal crash on Voss Road.

HOUSTON - A woman was charged with manslaughter after a chase near the intersection of Westheimer Road and Voss Road.

Sean Teare, head of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division, said the incident was sparked by a motorcyclist who swiped two vehicles, smashing the window of a Honda Accord.

“She was driving in an unsafe manner. She struck two cars. She should have stopped and given her information, but that shouldn’t be a death sentence, and that’s what happened here,” Teare said.

Teare said that the driver of the Honda, Julivan Tran, and the other driver stopped at the scene, but the motorcyclist sped away. Teare said Tran followed the motorcycle and at one point, Tran's fiancee got out of the car to try to flag down the motorcyclist. Teare said Tran chased the motorcyclist through neighborhoods, up and down Voss and around the parking lot of Kroger.

“In the back of the Kroger, she struck the rear tire of the victim, causing her to fall off the bike, and she ran over her body and pinned her against the wall,” Teare said.

Investigators said 33-year-old Shirmet King died in the wreck.

Tran was arrested Monday night and charged with manslaughter.

“None of these allegations are that this was intentional. It was very reckless,” Teare said.

Tran posted bond, and KPRC was unable to reach her for comment.

Teare said Tran was on the phone with 911 dispatchers for most of the chase. He said investigators will try to obtain surveillance video in the area. While the investigation continues, he said all drivers should think twice before reacting behind the wheel.

“In this case, the defendant simply wanted to get this person's information and have her car paid for. She took a life because she wasn’t rationally thinking about how dangerous cars are,” he said.

