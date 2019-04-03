'It's all my fault': Jury hears 911 call at trial of Houston teen accused of killing parents

HOUSTON - The Houston teen accused of killing his parents claimed, "It's all my fault," to a dispatcher during the 911 call he made following the shootings.

Antonio Armstrong Jr. is accused of fatally shooting his parents at the family's home near Bellaire in July 2016. He is charged with capital murder.

Jurors listened Wednesday as prosecutors played audio of the 911 call Armstrong Jr. made at 1:40 a.m. the day of the killings. By the time he made the call, Dawn Armstrong was dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Antonio Armstrong Sr. was shot in the head as well, although he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

At the beginning of the call, a dispatcher can be heard asking if medical attention was needed. The seemingly confused teen responded, "I... I heard gunshots so I don't really know, cause I..." the call continued. The dispatcher then asks if the sound came from his parents' bedroom.

"Yes," Armstrong responded. "Yes, and their door is cracked open, and it's never cracked open."

"Did it sound like a handgun, rifle, or shotgun?" the dispatcher asked.

"I'm not good with guns, but I... I guess like a... I don't know, um... 15 or something like that. I know my dad has a gun underneath the... God, where does he keep his gun," a confused Armstrong can be heard saying, before he continued, "Um... I think he keeps it in this drawer right next to his bed."

The call continued with Armstrong Jr. giving the dispatcher directions to the family's home, which is located along the 5300 block of Palmetto, near Bellaire, in southwest Houston.

Houston police arrested the then-16-year-old after investigators determined Antonio Armstrong Sr. and Dawn Armstrong's killer came from within the home.

During opening arguments Tuesday, prosecutors said when Houston police arrived to the home, both a front and back doors were locked. The home's alarm system was armed and set to "stay." Four Houston police officers testified windows were closed and it didn't appear as if anyone had entered the home.

Armstrong Jr. maintains his innocence, claiming he saw a masked person in the home after hearing gunshots.

Armstong Jr.'s defense claimed there was another entry to the home, through a key pad at the home's garage. The defense alleges someone else killed the Armstrongs -- an older son, Josh, who lived near his parents.

Testimony Wednesday continued with a Houston police officer who was assigned to the Crime Scene Unit and took pictures of the scene.

KPRC2 will provide more updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.