'A walking crime wave': Judge scolds man charged with burglary, assault while out on bond

HOUSTON - A man is in custody after he stole from a garage before running over the homeowner, authorities said.

Ladarious Rasberry, 20, was charged with burglary and assault with a deadly weapon and appeared before a judge Thursday.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Roanoke Falls Drive near Santee Pass drive in Cypress.

Deputies said the homeowner’s wife opened the garage for her husband, and that’s when Rasberry – who was already out on bond – went into the garage and stole a leaf blower and a jigsaw.

As he was leaving, authorities said the homeowner tried to confront Rasberry, who ran him over before leaving the scene, authorities said.

Rasberry was picked up about half a mile away on Pawnee Bend Drive when deputies saw his vehicle and then saw a suspicious man rapidly walking toward a residence, authorities said.

When Rasberry appeared in court Thursday, the judge recognized him and realized he had a long criminal history.

"Oh, yeah. I've seen you now a couple times! Yep, I have,” the judge said. “Sometimes there is a time to draw a line … and this may be it. A bond is set at no bond in each of his cases. You are a walking crime (wave). It is unbelievable that you continue to get out and cause havoc to everybody in Harris County. Nope, I'm not giving you a bond."

According to the judge, Rasberry is out on bond in connection with seven cases, including assault to a family and two burglaries of a motor vehicle.

Rasberry is expected to be back in court Friday.

