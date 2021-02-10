How and when landlords and tenants can apply for up to 15 months of rent and utility assistance

HOUSTON – Renters struggling to pay your bills and landlords who need the money can apply for the latest round of assistance Monday, Feb.15, 2021 beginning at 8 a.m.

Who: Texas tenants and landlords who need help with rent

What: Texas Rent Relief Program giving out $1.3 billion in rental and utility assistance

When: Applications accepted online beginning Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at 8 a.m.

Where: www.TexasRentRelief.com

How: Read the details of the documents you need to gather before Monday and how you can be prepared to submit your application.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is administering the Texas Rent Relief Program and doling out $1.3 billion. Landlords and tenants can apply for the money to recoup unpaid rent and utility bills as far back as March 13, 2020 and up to three months in advance. This means you could potentially get assistance for up to 15 months. Landlords will be paid directly for the past due and future rent.

Don’t wait until Monday to check out Texas Rent Relief. There are documents you can gather now and things you can do to prepare so you will be ready at 8 a.m. as soon as the application portal is open.

Tenants and landlords can apply separately, but Dana Karni of Lone Star Legal Aid says both parties will get help sooner if they cooperate with one another.

“If a tenant and a landlord can work together to get funding, it’s my understanding that that source of funding will be able to provide and accommodate faster than if the tenant needs direct assistance,” she explained.

You can call the Texas Rent Relief Program Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to get answers to your questions. The number is 1-833-9TX-RENT or 1-833-989-7368.