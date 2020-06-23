Trump in favor of another round of stimulus checks, report says

President Donald Trump said he’s in favor of another round of stimulus checks, NBC news reports.

When asked in an interview with Scripps local TV news whether he plans to give Americans another round of checks, Trump responded: “Yeah, we are. We are.”

Trump did not go into specifics about how much money Americans would receive but said it will be generous.

“We will be doing another stimulus package. It’ll be very good. It’ll be very generous,” Trump said.

When asked when the details would be announced, Trump said it would likely be announced “over the next couple of weeks.”