Money

Rent increases in Houston even as pandemic continues to ravage economy, employment numbers

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

A sign with the message to cancel rent is displayed from a vehicle as a caravan of May Day protesters drives up 2nd Avenue outside the offices of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Friday, May 1, 2020, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
HOUSTON – Despite the ongoing economic crisis as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Houstonians are seeing spikes in rent month-to-month.

Adobo, an online apartment marketplace, has reported movement in median nationwide rents month-to-month as the economy continues to be impacted by COVID-19.

From May to June, the median rent in Houston increased by 0.51% for a one-bedroom apartment and by 1.24% for a two-bedroom apartment.

Adobo reports the median rent prices as of June are $1,179 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,466 for a two-bedroom apartment.

In May the median costs were $1,173 and $1,448, respectively.

In April the median costs were $1,169 and $1,427, and in March, at the beginning of the pandemic, rent cost $1,149 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,387 for a two-bedroom apartment.

From March to June, the median rent has increased by 2.61% one-bedroom apartment, and 5.69% for a two-bedroom apartment.

