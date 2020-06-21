Rent increases in Houston even as pandemic continues to ravage economy, employment numbers

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Despite the ongoing economic crisis as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Houstonians are seeing spikes in rent month-to-month.

Adobo, an online apartment marketplace, has reported movement in median nationwide rents month-to-month as the economy continues to be impacted by COVID-19.

From May to June, the median rent in Houston increased by 0.51% for a one-bedroom apartment and by 1.24% for a two-bedroom apartment.

Adobo reports the median rent prices as of June are $1,179 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,466 for a two-bedroom apartment.

In May the median costs were $1,173 and $1,448, respectively.

In April the median costs were $1,169 and $1,427, and in March, at the beginning of the pandemic, rent cost $1,149 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,387 for a two-bedroom apartment.

From March to June, the median rent has increased by 2.61% one-bedroom apartment, and 5.69% for a two-bedroom apartment.