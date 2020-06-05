What you need to know about Montgomery County’s new $10M rental assistance program

HOUSTON – During a special session Monday, Montgomery County Commissioners Court designated $10 million to go toward rental assistance for residents in need.

The funds will come from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which was passed by the federal government. Montgomery County was funded $105 million from that act to help residents who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The economic impact of the devastating government-mandated shutdown is extreme. We must use these funds diligently and help all who have been affected,” Commissioner James Noack said in a press release.

Four nonprofit organizations will be selected to administer the $10 million equally among each of the four commissioner precincts, according to a press release. The $10 million is anticipated to help at least 4,000 families. The fund will not have an income limit, unlike the $2.4 million approved for rental assistance during the May 26 Commissioners Court session. This means that middle-class families across the county who need rental assistance will also be able to apply.

Noack announced that he selected Interfaith of The Woodlands to receive Precinct 3’s allocation of the $10 million.

“Interfaith is proud to partner with Montgomery County and Commissioner Noack’s office to ensure families in Precinct 3, who have been affected by the unprecedented COVID-19 Crisis, receive rental assistance regardless of income,” said Missy Herndon, president and CEO of Interfaith of The Woodlands. “Crisis knows no boundary and can take a financially stable family into instability and unfortunately, homelessness. Our goal is to help our renters stay in their homes and give them the opportunity to move beyond their current circumstances.”

Additional information on the application process will be released as soon as it’s available.