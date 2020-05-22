Waiting for your stimulus check? Here are a few things that might help you get it faster

HOUSTON – It’s been just over two months since the government started sending out stimulus checks to aid Americans through the financial rigors of the coronavirus pandemic. The money, up to $1,200 dollars a person, was much-needed by those hardest hit by the pandemic. But there are qualified people still waiting for their stimulus money.

According to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Bill Spencer, here are four things you can do that might help you get your stimulus money faster:

Sign up for the stimulus program

If you haven’t already, go to the IRS payment portal and see if you qualify for a payment. If you do, then you can register.

If you didn’t file a tax return in 2018 or 2019

You need to use the IRS non-filers tool.

Make sure you use direct deposit

If you have a bank account, make sure you choose direct deposit for your payment. You’re more likely to get your money faster than having a check sent in the mail.

Contact your representative

In some cases, a call, email or letter to your Congressional representative can get the wheels moving more quickly. Below you’ll find links to members of the Houston-area delegation.

2nd District - Rep. Dan Crenshaw

7th District - Rep. Lizzie Fletcher

8th District - Rep. Kevin Brady

9th District - Rep. Al Green

10th District - Rep. Mike McCaul

14th District - Rep. Randy Weber

18th District - Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

22nd District - Rep. Pete Olson

29th District - Rep. Sylvia Garcia

36th District - Rep. Brian Babin