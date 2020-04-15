68ºF

Money

WATCH LIVE: KPRC 2 virtual town hall on your most pressing financial questions during coronavirus pandemic

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: town hall, KPRC, coronavirus, health, money, business, Texas

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is conducting a virtual town hall Wednesday evening during which local experts will answer your most pressing financial questions about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Our consumer reporter, Amy Davis will be joined by the following experts for the “Ask 2 Town Hall: Coronavirus and Your Money”:

  • Tim Jeffcoat, District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration
  • Ed Serna, Executive Director of the Texas Workforce Commission
  • Benny Agosto, President of the Houston Bar Association
  • Anna Babin, United Way of Greater Houston
  • Richard Rosso, financial advisor
  • Adrian Garcia, Harris County commissioner

TEXT 2: How to send your coronavirus questions on KPRC texting line

Follow our live blog of the town hall below:

App users click here to see live blog.

