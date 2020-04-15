WATCH LIVE: KPRC 2 virtual town hall on your most pressing financial questions during coronavirus pandemic
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is conducting a virtual town hall Wednesday evening during which local experts will answer your most pressing financial questions about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Our consumer reporter, Amy Davis will be joined by the following experts for the “Ask 2 Town Hall: Coronavirus and Your Money”:
- Tim Jeffcoat, District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration
- Ed Serna, Executive Director of the Texas Workforce Commission
- Benny Agosto, President of the Houston Bar Association
- Anna Babin, United Way of Greater Houston
- Richard Rosso, financial advisor
- Adrian Garcia, Harris County commissioner
TEXT 2: How to send your coronavirus questions on KPRC texting line
Follow our live blog of the town hall below:
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.