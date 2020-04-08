Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick forms task force to restart economy after coronavirus

HOUSTON – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick created a task force to plan for the restart of the economy when President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott allow industries and businesses to reopen without current restrictions.

“We know it will take us much longer to start the economy back up than it did to shut it down for the coronavirus pandemic emergency,” Patrick said in a statement. "I have spoken to hundreds of business leaders across the state since the pandemic began, and I know they are already thinking about steps that will need to be taken to put the economy back together when the time comes. I am confident Texas can lead a strong economic recovery both in our state and nationwide and I want to make sure we are ready to go as soon as possible.”

The task force includes members of Patrick’s Business Advisory Council, led by Brint Ryan, who also chairs Patrick’s Advisory Board on Tax Policy.

In March, Patrick came under fire after he said in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that he would risk his life if it meant the economy could be started again.

“You know Tucker, no one reached out to me and said, ‘As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival, in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?’” he said. “And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in.”