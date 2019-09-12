What Texas says as Greenpeace protesters dangle from Fred Hartman Bridge over Houston Ship Channel

HOUSTON - As at least a dozen Greenpeace protesters hang out on the Fred Hartman Bridge, Texas residents have a few things to say about the situation.

On KPRC 2's livestream on Facebook showing the situation, many people weighed in on what's happening.

Fred Hartman Bridge Greenpeace protesters are hanging from the Fred Hartman bridge this morning. Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, September 12, 2019

Among some of the more colorful responses, Ronnie Huebel simply wrote, "Target practice."

"Protesting fossil fuels by driving a gas-powered car and using products made from fossil fuels," another, Phillip Gomez, wrote.

Another Facebook Live commenter, Cindy Fennell Cicchetti, wrote, "They arrived in a vehicle that used fossil fuels, right? The banners, fossil fuel by-products? Sneakers? Or is everything they use made out of grass?"

The protesters said in their Facebook Live that they walked onto the bridge. It's unclear how the protesters arrived at the bridge.

Erma Boles wrote, "Greenpeace USA ??? What is peaceful about this. All they have done is disrupted our traffic taken most of our police officers away from helping people who really need help. Leave them hanging their friends can help them get down. STOP BROADCASTING THESE FOOLS. THE ONLY THING I WANT TO HEAR ABOUT THEM IS IF THEY FELL AND BROKE A LEG."

HAPPENING NOW: We're in the heart of the fossil fuel industry (the largest oil export channel in the US) to confront Trump & the oil industry.



RT to support the brave activists & take action for #GreenNewDeal! >> https://t.co/xGNiM0OlYG pic.twitter.com/xkoyvj2nt6 — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) September 12, 2019

Greenpeace activists are blocking the largest oil export channel in the U.S. Greenpeace activists are blocking the largest oil export channel in the U.S. The oil industry created this climate emergency. Join us to resist Trump and the oil industry! >> bit.ly/2kyY0TL Posted by Greenpeace USA on Thursday, September 12, 2019



Here are some of the other responses to the protest on social media.

Can someone explain how law enforcement did not intercede on this elaborate plan? No protest permit would allow this...#peoplevsoil #Greenpeace https://t.co/71xJR88RtN — 𝐓𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐝𝐢 🇺🇸🇪🇬 (@tamer_hadi) September 12, 2019

These #Greenpeace protesters balls ride shotgun, as they say in Texas. https://t.co/cBTNTBbSgf — holly (@citizen_holly) September 12, 2019

Yes these #Greenpiss #Greenpeace activists made a lot of people late for work this morning. Probably funded by #GeorgeSoros. All the leftist loons will be in the Houston area ahead of the #DemoRats candidate debate. Wonder where #Antithugs are going to show up???? https://t.co/ou95zgQbcF — Wagontent1902 (@wagontent1902) September 12, 2019

