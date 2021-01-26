Assisted living facility evacuated, 3 transported after fire breaks out, officials say

HOUSTON – Cy-Fair firefighters have evacuated an assistant living facility after a fire broke out Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters said the facility, located on Copper Brooke Drive near West Road, had nine residents and two staff members inside when the fire broke out around 6:30 a.m.

According to firefighters, they rescued a resident in a wheelchair. That resident was transported to the hospital, officials said. Cy-Fair Fire Department said the two staff members were also transported to the hospital, as a precaution.

Officials said a school bus is at the scene to help house the residents.