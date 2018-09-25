Kelly Clarkson shares her secret to weight loss

HOUSTON - Kelly Clarkson’s weight and size have been in the spotlight as long as she has been famous. Recently, she said what helped her trim down and keep weight off is just a side effect of trying to improve another health issue.

On NBC's "Today," she said that she's not exercising but she did read a book called The Plant Paradox.

She said she was searching for help with a thyroid issue, and the result has been 37 pounds lost!

“For me, it wasn't really the weight, for me it was, I'm not on my medicine anymore!" Clarkson told Hoda Kotb.

Houston Dr. Dian Ginsberg with Women's Specialty Healthcare said the diet will work for some people because she believes many illnesses come from your gut.

“Day in, day out. That stuff (unhealthy foods) beats on their gut until their gut wall breaks down and they get what? Leaky gut. Now, they get garbage from leftover food, bug particles, into their bloodstream. Now their immune system goes 'Oh my God I got to kill that before it gets to my brain.’” Ginsberg said.

The diet claims what some people’s body wants to attack is called lectins. Lectins are proteins highest in foods like grains, peanuts, potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes and beans.

Clarkson said the only way she's changed her diet is by swapping out those specific ingredients.

Clarkson said on "Today" she uses, “tapioca or almond flour and you use like non-hormone chicken… and I'm going to be real with you, it's really expensive to do!"

Ginsberg said the diet is so limiting she's not sure people can maintain it long. On the upside, she doesn't think they have to.

“You go real clean for a while and let your gut heal, that's what we tell people, and then introducing them here and there in certain foods are fine,” Ginsberg said.

Nutritionists across the world debate on whether lectins are inflammatory inside the body. Many disagree with The Plant Paradox and say even if they were toxic, they'd be significantly decreased through the cooking process.

