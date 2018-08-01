Is your child exercising enough to justify that sports drink?

HOUSTON - Sports drinks are a popular choice among teens, but the truth is hardly anyone is doing enough exercise to justify drinking them, according to dietitians, and the American Academy of Pediatrics agrees.

The AAP said the average child does not partake in a level of physical activity that requires the electrolyte replenishment offered by sports drinks and is actually adding unnecessary calories and sugar.

“What is happening is that sports drink consumption is decreasing overall, however, the kids who probably need the sports drinks the least are still consuming them regularly,” said Diana Schnee, a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Unless you’re intensely working out more than an hour, you do not need sports drinks, pediatricians said. If you have a high level of activity, doctors prefer people getting extra sources of carbs through foods like fruit.

One survey of high school students found that the consumption of sports drinks is especially high among sedentary teens. Schnee did not take part in the study, but said that families often think that sports drinks are a healthy alternative to soda. That isn't the case, she said.

“Treat a sports drink like you would a can of soda, or even a glass of juice, which we regularly talk to families about -- it is not necessarily healthier," Schnee said. "Although it might have some added vitamins and minerals that some other products don’t have, it’s still basically liquid sugar and children, especially those who are sedentary, do not need additional sugar-sweetened beverages."

But the American Beverage Association disagrees, and in a statement to KPRC, said:

“Sports drinks are intended to help promote hydration and support an athlete’s performance during exercise. America’s beverage companies offer parents a wide variety of choices for their families – including choices in smaller portion sizes and with reduced, low and no calories or sugar. Beverage companies also support giving parents more control over what their children drink which is why we removed full-calorie soda from schools, replacing them with lower-calorie, smaller portion options.”

One can of soda can contain about 40 grams of sugar, an average sized sports drink can contain about 36 grams.

Schnee said drinks labeled as "zero calories" contain added artificial sweeteners, which are not a healthy option for children.

