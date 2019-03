HOUSTON - A Houston girl died from the flu last month.

According to the Houston Health Department, the child had been in the hospital for much of February while being treated for pre-existing health conditions.

Officials said the girl suffered multiple organ failure and died the last week of the month.

According to the Texas Department of Health, the girl was 12 years old.

The child's identity was not released.

