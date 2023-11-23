A new ‘highly infectious’ COVID-19 variant is spreading across the US: What to know about HV.1

HOUSTON – COVID-19 is continuing to make its presence known across the world as it adapts and evolves into a new strand.

American Medical Association Vice President of Science, Medicine and Public Health, Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, said HV.1 has become the variant responsible for most COVID cases here in the United States in just a few short weeks. According to an article from the TODAY Show, the omicron subvariant accounts for nearly one-third of cases nationwide and is “highly infectious.”

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is constantly changing and accumulating mutations in its genetic code over time. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention provides estimates of variant proportions for two-week periods. These proportions are calculated in two ways: weighted estimates and Nowcast estimates. The CDC said that in October, HV.1 quickly overtook other variants to become the most prevalent strain.

Garcia said the HV.1 variant is one that we “need to keep an eye on” due to the fact that it is highly transmissible.

Since omicron took over in December 2021, all dominant variants have descended from it. Scientists expect the virus to continue to evolve in this way, NBC News reported.

COVID-19 Symptoms

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Difficulty breathing

Congestion

Sore throat

Fever and chills

Fatigue

Headaches

Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea

Loss of taste and/or smell

Precautions

The CDC encourages people to take the following precautions and measures:

Get your COVID-19 vaccines, as recommended.

Stay home if you are sick.

Get tested for COVID-19, if needed.

Seek treatment if you have COVID-19 and are at high risk of getting very sick.

If you choose to wear a mask, wear a high-quality one that fits well over your nose and mouth.

Improve ventilation.

Wash your hands.

The CDC also recommends that everyone six months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine.