Expert advice on how many calories to eat based on age and gender

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans through 2025, women in their 20s should eat 2,000 to 2,400 calories, depending on activity level. Calories decrease to all the way down between 1,600 to 2,000 calories by the time a woman is in her 60s.

Calorie needs for women

Age Calories (Sedentary Calories (Moderately Active) Calories (Active) 21-25 2,000 2,200 2,400 26-30 1,800 2,000 2,400 31-50 1,800 2,000 2,200 51-60 1,600 1,800 2,200 61 and up 1,600 1,800 2,000

Source: Dietary guidelines for Americans 2020-2025, office of disease prevention and health promotion.

For men, the guidelines suggest a lot more calories and more frequent changes through the years than women, never going under 2,000 calories.

Calorie needs for men

Age Calories (sedentary) Calories (moderately active) Calories (active) 21-25 2,400 2,800 3,000 26-35 2,400 2,600 3,000 36-40 2,200 2,600 2,800 41-45 2,400 2,600 2,800 46-55 2,200 2,400 2,800 56-60 2,200 2,400 2,600 61-65 2,000 2,400 2,600 66-75 2,000 2,200 2,600 76 and up 2,000 2,200 2,400

Your health can benefit from determining exactly how many calories you need. Many calorie-counting and fitness apps can help you do it for free.

Meanwhile, some people disagree with counting calories. Registered dietitian, Tammy Karni, said she never puts importance on calories.

“A calorie for you can be very different than a calorie for me,” she said. “My focus is more on nourishing your body and like increasing your protein mass because that’s your metabolic currency and keeping that healthy and balanced, so your hormones are balanced; You have enough muscle mass, and then calories really don’t matter as much.”

She says people are undereating protein especially as we age when keeping muscle mass is important. Karni prefers focusing on macronutrients over calories.

The USDA also encourages everyone to focus on nutrient-dense foods, and avoid added sugars and high-calorie foods.

Nutrient-dense ex: Salmon, kale, eggs, fruits & vegetables.