‘It’s up to you’: Former presidents join together to urge Americans to vaccinate against COVID-19 in new ad campaign

In this image from video, former President Bill Clinton, former President George W. Bush and former President Barack Obama speak during a Celebrating America concert on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, part of the 59th Inauguration Day events for President Joe Biden who was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. Donald Trump is shunning the "ex-presidents club" and the feeling is mutual. Trump is not an easy fit for the group of former commanders in chief who revere the presidency enough to put aside their often bitter political differences (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)

A new ad campaign on the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine brings all living former presidents together to combat skepticism in Americans, CNN reported.

Former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama joined along with their former first ladies in a campaign called “It’s Up To You,” which is aimed to bring awareness to the vaccine one year after the virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The 60-second spot shows each of the former presidents and the former first ladies rolling up their sleeves and receiving their shot.

Meanwhile, a 30-second spot, featured Bush, Clinton and Obama standing together presenting a series of vaccine facts and a message of hope to Americans.

“The science is clear, this vaccine will protect you and those you love from this deadly disease,” Bush stated in the ad campaign.

CNN reported former president Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did not appear on both ads. However, Trump had put out a statement, claiming credit for the COVID-19 vaccine before the ads were published.