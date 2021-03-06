Harris County, Houston health officials issue COVID-19 safety guidance for schools

HOUSTON – Health officials in both Houston and Harris County issued a list of coronavirus safety guidelines as the ending of the state’s mask mandate and capacity limits approaches.

In a joint letter published Friday, officials at Harris County Public Health and the Houston Health Department laid out nine points of guidance. Among the advice, is requiring anyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask, vaccinating school staff, minimizing sports and activities, continuing virtual instruction and maintaining physical distance.

The tweet below contains the letter and guidance.

New guidance for schools from Harris County Public Health and the Houston Health Dept. in light of the state lifting COVID19 precautions. pic.twitter.com/xq5aTw01DQ — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) March 6, 2021

In his executive order that takes effect Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is no longer limiting capacity in private businesses and is lifting the state’s mask mandate.

Abbott addressed schools in his order by requiring them to follow COVID-19 guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency. TEA officials have left it up to school districts to determine their own mask policies.