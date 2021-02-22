Get on the waitlist: COVID-19 vaccinations and testing resume after record-setting winter storms

HOUSTON – COVID-19 vaccinations and testing can resume now that the winter storms that hit Texas last week have passed. People who had vaccine and testing appointments that were canceled due to the winter storms will be rescheduled, Harris County Public Health said.

Those with appointments for their first or second vaccine doses, or waiting for their second vaccine appointment, will be contacted soon. HCPH said it needs additional vaccines to vaccinate everyone waiting for their second doses. People who had their first vaccination were given cards with the type of vaccine they received and the date their next dose is due. This is not an appointment, HCPH said. Appointments are sent as text messages with the date, time, location and a QR code.

HCPH said a delay of a few weeks between the first and second doses does not reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. Eligible groups being vaccinated at this time Groups 1A and 1B that include health care workers, people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. If you are in an eligible group, register for the HCPH waitlist through https://vacstrac.hctx.net/landing.

Ad

As of now, vaccine supplies are limited. In the meantime, if you are waiting to be vaccinated, you can still get tested. Testing is free and you get the results in three to five days. Children can also be tested at the sites listed below. Sign up at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

“Testing is still critically important to help stop of the spread of COVID-19,” HCPH said in a news release.