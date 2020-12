HOUSTON – A coronavirus testing site is opening at the Midtown location of Houston Community College on Saturday.

According to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Houston), the site, located at 3000 Main St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will provide both drive-thru and walkup testing. No pre-registration is required.

Masks will also be distributed at the site.