WATCH LIVE: Houston mayor provides coronavirus pandemic update

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide an update Monday on the status of the coronavirus pandemic in the city.

Turner will be joined by Dr. David Persse, Houston’s chief medical officer, for a 3 p.m. news conference at City Hall.

The update comes just a little more than a week before people typically travel and gather together to mark Thanksgiving.

In recent weeks, both the state’s positivity rate and the number of newly reported cases in Houston have been creeping upward.

Officials have been advising people against travel and gatherings while encouraging everyone to wear a mask and keep their distance.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of Turner’s news conference as soon as it begins.

This story will be updated.