Family honors teenage son who died suddenly

HOUSTON – After the sudden death of her teenage son in 2019, one Cypress-area woman made it her mission to make sure other parents are aware of the silent killer that took her son’s life.

Moms from around the country are doing a virtual walk to honor their children and bring awareness to the condition known as Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Damani Gibson was a bright light to his family and friends. His light was dimmed in March 2019 when, at just 17 years old, he died from Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

“I get outside and I see him in the car and it didn’t look real," said Gibson’s mother, Raqayya Gibson. "I was like, ‘Damani, stop playing. Get up,’ and he didn’t move. I reached inside to the passenger side and I shook him, and he didn’t move.”

Sudden Cardiac Arrest is the abrupt loss of heart function and it impacts about 7,000 children in the United States each year.

This weekend, in honor of her son’s life, and other children who have died from the condition, Raqayya Gibson and other families from across the country are participating in a walk to raise awareness for Sudden Cardiac Arrest. You can sign up for the Race to end Sudden Cardiac Arrest race here.

Coming up Monday, hear more from Raqayya Gibson about the minutes leading up to her son’s death. You will also learn how to test your children and find out if they are at risk.