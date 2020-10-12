Brazos County confirms case of West Nile, travel-related case of Dengue fever

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BRYAN, Texas – Brazos County’s health department confirmed Monday a case of West Nile and a travel-related case of Dengue fever.

The county reported its first positive West Nile case in ZIP code 77803. The case of Dengue fever was found in ZIP code 77808 in a person who had traveled to Mexico.

Both illnesses are mosquito-borne, and health officials asked people to follow these tips to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes.

DEET All day, Every Day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.

Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

All Day long: Day, Dusk, and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors, mosquitoes are active any time day or night.

Symptoms of West Nile include headache, fever, body aches, joint pain, nausea and fatigue. In more serious cases of the illness neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and death have been reported.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of Dengue fever include nausea, vomiting, rash, aches and pains. Most people will recover from the illness in about a week.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas has reported more than 3,300 cases of West Nile disease in the past 10 years, including 172 deaths.

For more information, visit www.brazoshealth.org