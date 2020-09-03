Katy ISD to open rapid COVID-19 testing site for employees to help mitigate spread of virus

KATY, Texas – The Katy Independent School District announced this week that will open a COVID-19 rapid testing site for its employees to help slow the spread of the virus as students plan to return to class.

The district said in a release that it wanted to prioritize its 11,000+ staff members by taking measures to protect them from coronavirus along with creating a self-reporting app for staff and students.

The district was able to create this testing site in partnership with RediMD and UTMB-Galveston. The testing site will open to district staff only and hours of operation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“We want our Katy ISD employees to have a quick and convenient location where they can get tested, whether they have been exposed to a positive case or believe to have had close contact with someone experiencing symptoms,” said Lance Nauman, Director of Katy ISD’s Risk Management Department. “The testing site is located within the District, with a 48-hour turnaround time for results.”

The testing service is free of charge and no appointment is necessary, district officials said.

Here’s who can qualify to get tested at this free site:

Katy ISD employees potentially exposed to a positive case at work, or outside of work

Katy ISD employees’ qualifying dependents under the Katy ISD Health Plan

Katy ISD employees who are uninsured with Katy ISD (no family or spouses)

Testing will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis. The testing site will be located at the Agriculture Sciences Center, 5825 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road.

For more information on Katy ISD Staff Resources, click here.