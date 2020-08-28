Adults’ mental health is taking a hit during the coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – Some mental health experts say the “second wave” of coronavirus is what’s happening to our mental health.

Every major health organization in the world has acknowledged and given coping suggestions for mental health problems during the pandemic. They knew early on that this was going to be hard on people and sent out warnings about increased suicides, alcoholism and depression.

However, psychologist Staci Passe said, history proves this can be a time of growth for people.

“We’re building resilience and our threshold for challenge is becoming empowered,” said Passe from Be Someone Therapy. “We don’t have the wherewithal that we typically do if we didn’t have as many stressors but the human nature is inherently one that has a lot of fortitude and so we can’t dismiss that. We have to support in each other and we are given this natural ability to withstand a lot of trial and tribulation.”

To help get through it, Passe said, identify what makes you happy and do more of that!

“Do more of that thing then that builds up our reserve. There’s going to be things around the corner like we’re going to continue to face challenges but just being more mindful of that is going to be critical,” she said.

Three ways to find therapy that works for you

Insurance – look through your insurance company for therapy that your insurance may cover

Ask friends and churches for referrals

Search online – Passe said this is her favorite website to enter specifications for the kind of therapy that might work for you: https://www.psychologytoday.com

Think you can’t afford it?

Passe said reach out to therapists and see what they charge. Ask if you can negotiate the price!

She said to be honest about how much you have to spend on mental health and see if they can offer you services for the price you can pay.

Passe said she’s also bartered with clients before.