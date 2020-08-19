Less than half of Americans say they’ll get a vaccine for coronavirus

HOUSTON – Less than half of Americans say they will get the coronavirus vaccine if one is approved by the government.

According to a new NBC News / SurveyMonkey weekly tracking poll, out of more than 34,000 adults, 44% said they would get the vaccine and 22% said they would not get the vaccine. A third say they’re not sure.

The people who say they’re more likely to get vaccinated are:

- Senior citizens

- Asian Americans

- Those making at least $100,000

- Those with a college degree

- Democrats

“I don’t think they’re as risky as people say and I’m hoping this is the way out because I don’t see any other way,” Marcus Nassar said.

A good point, but one many disagree on.

“I’m just skeptical about it. I think I’m just going to take the vitamins and do what my mom’s been telling me,” Dominic Torres said.

WHAT’S CAUSING THE SKEPTICISM? PRICE.

People on the fence often wonder how much such a coveted vaccine will cost them?

Nothing, according to the US Health and Human Services Department.

While the government has made deals worth billions with drug makers like: Moderna, Novavax, AstraZeneca. The HHS said it’s in order to promise hundreds of millions of doses will be free to you so the cost can’t stand in your way.

SOME MINORITIES DISTRUST MEDICAL WORKERS

So far, clinical trial researchers are struggling to recruit minorities.

One example of why minorities have a history of distrust is the Tuskegee Study. It was a Syphilis study in the 1930s which mistreated black patients. Since then, trust in the medical field has been a struggle among minorities.

“That distrust lives on and it’s really challenging to be able to overcome that distrust,” said Dr. Karen Kotloff, with the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “I want to reassure the communities that we take every step necessary to ensure that vaccines are safe.”

THE TRIALS ARE MOVING TOO FAST

The fear of an unsafe drug is also amplified by the speed at which they are being fast-tracked.

A valid concern, according to Dr. Peter Hotez, but not one he thinks we need to worry about with this particular project.

“I think you can be pretty confident that those vaccines, no vaccine is going to be out there unless it works or it’s safe,” Dr. Hotez said.

Since scientists across the globe have turned their focus on coronavirus, and thousands of volunteers are rolling up their sleeves to take part in these trials, Hotez has confidence one will be safe when it becomes available.

Even though he thinks it may take a few generations of a vaccine before we get the best one. The first one available might not be what we use for years and years, he said it could be replaced over time.