Are my symptoms from Saharan dust or coronavirus?

HOUSTON – The KPRC 2 meteorologist team has been mentioning that Saharan dust is moving through our area this weekend.

That means if you have allergies, they are probably acting up and those symptoms may be misinterpreted as a coronavirus infection since symptoms are similar.

Ashley Wenaas, MD, from Texas ENT Specialists, said both can cause shortness of breath, nasal congestion, nasal drainage and cough.

The main difference, according to Wenaas, is allergies caused by the dust storm should not cause a fever, muscle or body aches, loss of smell or digestive problems. Those are all symptoms linked to COVID-19.

Sneezing is also a major sign of allergies and not COVID.

Wenaas said wearing a mask is a great protection since it will help you inhale fewer dust particles and protect you/others from coronavirus.

You should also avoid spending time outside as the dust storm moves through if you have underlying respiratory issues.