Ask 2: Will masks be required? When will a vaccine be ready?

HOUSTON – This morning on an Ask2 Facebook Live, Health Reporter Haley Hernandez answered the following questions you have regarding coronavirus.

Will your blood type affect how badly you suffer if you get coronavirus? Maybe, but some say don’t depend on this research.

I hear masks are unsafe, too much CO2, is that true? No. That’s a social media rumor that was debunked.

Although, masks can irritate your skin. Here’s how to protect yourself.

Are we soon going to be required to wear masks everywhere? There is discussion, following some requirements in Austin and San Antonio, that Houston could be next. This would likely require people to wear masks inside of businesses (employees and customers).

If masks are going to be required, where can you get them? Some stores and Amazon have masks available. You can also join your neighborhood Facebook group and look for someone who makes masks. There are also some mask distribution sites here.

If you test negative for COVID should you take an antibody test? If you are trying to determine if you previously had the virus, you can take an antibody test. There’s some debate over their accuracy but Dr. Luis Ostrosky with UT Health said chances are if your test is positive then you had the virus.

What can an antibody test do?

A vaccine isn’t available yet but many people are already opposed to one. Here’s the debate between scientists and people who demand a choice to take the vaccine.

Is convalescent plasma working in COVID patients? Plasma is looking like a beneficial treatment here locally.

Are pools safe? Swimming is safe but you should take caution when around other people at the pool.