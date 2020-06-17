Humans can infect their pets with coronavirus, FDA says

The Food and Drug Administration posted a video Friday that says pets likely can’t spread the coronavirus, but they can get it from people.

Limited information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates while humans can infect their pets, the transmission risk seems to be low.

The FDA suggests following these tips when caring for a pet during the pandemic:

Make sure pets are leashed when outside and practice social distancing when walking.

Try to avoid dog parks or other parks where large crowds gather.

Keep cats indoors in order to prevent contact from other animals.

If you are infected with the virus, it is recommended to allow someone else, such as a family member or friend to give care to your pet. If you are unable to find pet care, you should wear a face covering when around your pet. Also, talk to your veterinarian if your pet gets sick or have concerns regarding coronavirus.

To learn more and to find other FAQs about coronavirus and pets, click here.