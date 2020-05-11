Ways to avoid skin irritation while using face masks and washing hands

HOUSTON – After weeks of protecting ourselves from the virus with hand-washing and face masks, dermatologists said people have some skin irritations that are bad enough they need to be seen by the doctor but, they say, are preventable.

Rajani Katta, MD, with Baylor College of Medicine said extreme cold or hot water has not been proven to be any better for you at killing germs but it can do damage to your skin. Therefore, stick with lukewarm water. Also, avoid harsh soaps like those with antibacterial ingredients or added fragrance.

“Added fragrance can start to irritate your skin and it can also make you more prone to allergic skin reactions,” Katta explained.

Katta said she’s telling patients to use more hand creams, the thick kind in tubs and jars, not lotions.

“I don’t recommend lotions,” Katta said. “Lotions are formulated with a lot of added water so you don’t trap moisture in your skin very well.”

Look for these ingredients to protect the skin barrier: ceramide, dimethicone, petrolatum, and glycerin.

The skin barrier is meant to protect us from friction and rubbing.

Katta said that’s why people wearing masks are noticing more sensitivity and redness on their face because of friction against trapped dirt and sweat.